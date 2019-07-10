Manatuck Hill Partners Has Trimmed Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stake By $2.10 Million; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering CDW (CDW)

Among 4 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CDW had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 11. See CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $113.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $120.0000 Initiates Coverage On

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $100 New Target: $105 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $117 Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) stake by 17.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 35,600 shares as Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 162,907 shares with $9.67 million value, down from 198,507 last quarter. Nv5 Global Inc now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 53,384 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $112.09. About 522,187 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why CDW (CDW) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can CDW Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CDW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDW Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “General Mills, Douglas Dynamics, CDW, Applied Materials and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing CDW (CDW) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $16.37 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 25.51 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $7.42 million activity. Shares for $1.49 million were sold by Richards Thomas E. ALESIO STEVEN W also sold $1.79 million worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares. Shares for $894,930 were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E. 14,900 CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares with value of $1.38M were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M. 4,000 shares valued at $360,800 were sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V. on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW Corporation shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 5,546 shares. Da Davidson owns 3,571 shares. Bokf Na reported 64,901 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd accumulated 18,085 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% or 49,732 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 11,633 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 811,533 shares. Smith Salley And accumulated 2,752 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of stated it has 15,888 shares. The California-based Lpl Lc has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Loomis Sayles And Lp invested in 0.01% or 47,002 shares. Advisory reported 33,553 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity. Pruitt William D bought $120,570 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering NV5 Holdings (NASDAQ:NVEE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NV5 Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NV5 Awarded $8 Million in Engineering Design, Construction Management and Commissioning Contracts in New York and Illinois – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NV5 Acquires WHPacific, Supporting ENERGY 2021 Initiative and Expanding Capabilities in Strategic Geographies – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVEE vs. IT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Inc has invested 0.27% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 11,889 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 464,723 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 467,352 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 265,998 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 3,473 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 109,975 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Llc owns 1,786 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 43 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 11,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Intl holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 5,980 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.31% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 819 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Bbt Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 4,626 shares.