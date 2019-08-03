Manatuck Hill Partners Has Raised Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $389,853 as Valuation Rose; Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder Wade G W & Has Decreased Its Stake

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 14,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 135,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 121,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: MERRILL EDGE TO OPEN 600 INVESTMENT CENTERS; 21/03/2018 – Elliott offers more financial support to AC Milan; 08/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Incorporated (Order Under Rule 506(d)(2)(ii) of ohe Securities Act of 1933; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.50 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 9,645 shares to 96,466 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turtle Beach Corp by 231,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,392 shares, and cut its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

