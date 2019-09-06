Manatuck Hill Partners Has Raised Its Holding in Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) by $351,961; As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stock Price Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lifted Stake by $1.16 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 69,930 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 59,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 172,422 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment; 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 262,815 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Become a Penny-Stock Millionaire: 3 Stocks Under $5 Poised to Skyrocket This Summer – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Stock Has Plunged 30.1% So Far in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Westport Fuel Systems to Announce First Quarter Results on Thursday, May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s (TSE:WPRT) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.5% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp has 236,433 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) or 10,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 9 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Maple Capital Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Everett Harris And Ca owns 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 39,000 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 8,000 shares. Northern holds 0% or 73,077 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Valley Advisers holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marathon Mgmt owns 124,500 shares. 1.23 million are owned by Hudson Bay Capital Management L P. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% stake.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lovesac Company by 57,100 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,820 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 17,000 shares to 298,156 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 38,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,432 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).