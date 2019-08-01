Manatuck Hill Partners Has Raised Its Holding in Foot Locker (FL) by $1.80 Million as Stock Price Declined; Shamrock Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Holding by $364,563

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 14.06 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.87. About 2.67 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker is the spot to find all the cool shoes, says footwear and apparel analyst Sam Poser; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers — FL

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com" on July 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "'Speculative' Bullish Options Sentiment in Foot Locker (FL) Targets Upside in Shares Over Next Few Weeks -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com" published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "7 Stocks to Buy This Summer Earnings Season – Nasdaq" on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance" published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Investors Who Bought Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 25% – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shotspotter Inc by 55,100 shares to 252,223 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 35,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,907 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Intl Treasury Bond Etf (BWX) by 17,749 shares to 40,789 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 8,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,759 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM).