Manatuck Hill Partners Has Lowered Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stake by $477,600; Stock Value Rose; Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Stake in Chevron (CVX)

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 79,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 338,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 417,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $479.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 41,707 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 75.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 4,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,847 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 6,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $123.03. About 563,090 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 174,006 shares to 29,250 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN) by 29,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,125 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability holds 2,926 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 225,666 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Fincl Bank holds 0.45% or 19,549 shares. 19,569 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company reported 17,010 shares. 12,156 were accumulated by Pitcairn Co. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital World Investors accumulated 20.29M shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd holds 4.76 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. National Invest Services Wi stated it has 12,453 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs has 5,518 shares. 49,235 are held by Murphy Mgmt. Atria Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,670 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Wespac accumulated 2.27% or 26,642 shares. Mirador Cap Prtn LP owns 1.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,406 shares.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Rubicon Project – Buckle Up For This Growth Wave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rubicon Project +10.6% after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Rubicon Project: Nascent Turnaround Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rubicon Project: Taking A Closer Look At Its Demand Manager Initiative – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.