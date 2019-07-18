Manatuck Hill Partners Has Increased Its Invacare (IVC) Holding by $403,200 as Share Price Rose; G2 Investment Partners Management Lowered Attunity LTD (ATTU) Position by $7.80 Million as Stock Value Rose

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,400 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 31,223 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 60.17% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.60% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 339,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 688,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shotspotter Inc by 55,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,223 shares, and cut its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS).

