Manatuck Hill Partners Has Increased Its Freshpet (FRPT) Position; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Trimmed By $3.24 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 44.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 60,072 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 74,145 shares with $4.06 million value, down from 134,217 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $207.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 15.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased Freshpet Inc (FRPT) stake by 24.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc acquired 33,600 shares as Freshpet Inc (FRPT)’s stock rose 3.06%. The Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 169,420 shares with $7.71 million value, up from 135,820 last quarter. Freshpet Inc now has $1.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 216,104 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) stake by 9,345 shares to 434,795 valued at $19.11M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 24,471 shares and now owns 2.09M shares. Ishares Tr was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 13.20% above currents $48.85 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schnieders Management Limited Liability Corp owns 33,568 shares. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 437,329 shares. West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Management Lc has invested 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Excalibur Mngmt has 1.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 27,691 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.65% or 2.41M shares in its portfolio. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Tru Ser has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.44% or 879,768 shares in its portfolio. Dean Investment Ltd holds 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 79,733 shares. Guinness Asset Management stated it has 4.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 0.18% or 5,251 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic invested 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co holds 4.99 million shares. Invest House Ltd Liability reported 217,475 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo reported 362,875 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

