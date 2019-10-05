Manatuck Hill Partners Has Decreased Stake in Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) by $360,030; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Position Maintained by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 360,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.49% . The hedge fund held 474,965 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 834,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Good Times Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.625. About 15,671 shares traded. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) has declined 56.19% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Sees FY18 Rev $99M-$101M; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – ON TRACK FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL NEW BAD DADDY’S THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY GOOD TIMES’ SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 7.1%; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurants Inc. Announces Agreement With Principal Hldrs and Former Directors; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WILL REDUCE NUMBER OF ITS DIRECTORS FROM SEVEN TO FIVE PRIOR TO 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH DELTA PARTNERS & REIT REDUX & FORMER BOARD DIRECTORS ROBERT STETSON & CHARLES JOBSON; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – BAD DADDY’S SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 0.2% DURING QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES – EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT SHALL DISCHARGE OTHER OF ALL CLAIMS, LIABILITIES ARISING FROM ACTIONS OCCURRING BETWEEN OCT 2017 & AGREEMENT DATE

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 164,112 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.53M, up from 141,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.5. About 317,663 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 51,104 shares to 20,641 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 199,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,001 shares, and cut its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 255,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.