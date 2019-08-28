Manatuck Hill Partners Has Decreased Its Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holding by $5.96 Million; Shares Declined; Bragg Financial Advisors Position in Fabrinet (FN) Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 397,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 394,142 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 791,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 64,122 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 20,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 102,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 122,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 122,432 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 56,932 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Prudential Financial accumulated 59,169 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,357 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 7,665 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Raymond James Associate invested in 0% or 5,123 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership accumulated 450 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Management holds 0% or 4,872 shares in its portfolio. 3,209 are held by Asset Inc. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corporation reported 25 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 14,636 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 24,160 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc has 36 shares.

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Beyond Meat leads consumer gainers; Fabrinet leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fabrinet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2019 Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fabrinet -12% after downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 38,390 shares to 229,720 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. Mills David J bought $11,500 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Cates Susan E. bought $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Wednesday, August 21. BRENNER RICHARD A bought $17,171 worth of stock. The insider Hass David W. bought 1,000 shares worth $11,095.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 2.22M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 100,000 shares. Perritt Capital invested in 1.25% or 215,883 shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Federated Pa accumulated 68 shares or 0% of the stock. Redmond Asset Mgmt holds 0.35% or 51,419 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 12,360 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Driehaus Management Limited Liability has 552,499 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp holds 437,338 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. 600 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,021 shares. Blair William And Co Il reported 58,450 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 408,769 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 11 shares.