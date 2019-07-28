Manatuck Hill Partners Decreased Ross Stores (ROST) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Bank Of America (BAC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Westend Advisors Has Lowered Position by $31.05 Billion

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.83. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/04/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS APPOINTS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO MANAGE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director & Investment Committee Member; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down amid Brexit frustrations

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci All Country Asia Ex Japan Etf (AAXJ) by 19,823 shares to 102,575 shares, valued at $7.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 285,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp. Bd. Etf (SCPB).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.45 million for 23.85 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

