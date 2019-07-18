Manatuck Hill Partners Decreased Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Position by $477,600 as Shares Rose; Flippin Bruce & Porter Continues to Hold Position in A T & T (T)

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 79,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 338,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 417,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 171,410 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 17,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,707 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, up from 344,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 7.45M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 351,961 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telaria Inc by 151,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloom Energy Corp.