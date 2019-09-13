Manatuck Hill Partners Decreased Its Position in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $765,000 as Shares Rose; Stelac Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Value Rose

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 1.99M shares traded or 24.25% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Stelac Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelac Advisory Services Llc sold 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159,000, down from 2,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelac Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $187.1. About 7.45M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook did not read the terms and services of the app that improperly shared user data with Cambridge Analytica; 26/03/2018 – Virginia AG: March 26, 2018 – Herring Demands Answers from Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is attempting to sway public opinion; 07/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said the company understands the “legitimate” fears people have about Facebook on the latest Recode Decode episode:; 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana criticized Facebook’s user agreement during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday; 29/03/2018 – Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87 mln people; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has saved a virtual trove of Android users’ personal call data that extends back years:; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement on Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was improperly used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream exclusive live Major League Baseball games for the first time

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.11 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 255,200 shares to 593,500 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamos Gold Inc New by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.