Manatuck Hill Partners Decreased Its Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Position by $360,030; Share Price Declined; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Increased Position in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) as Shares Declined

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44 million, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 535,416 shares traded or 26.39% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 360,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.49% . The hedge fund held 474,965 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 834,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Good Times Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32 million market cap company. It closed at $1.62 lastly. It is down 56.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 13/03/2018 Good Times Restaurants, Inc. Announces Agreement with Principal Shareholders and Former Directors; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – SAME STORE SALES FOR COMPANY-OWNED GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INCREASED 7.1% FOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WITH SUPPORT OF DELTA PARTNERS AND REIT REDUX, TO ALSO NOMINATE FOR ELECTION AS MEMBERS OF ITS BOARD, CEO BOYD HOBACK; 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Sees FY18 Rev $99M-$101M; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES – EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT SHALL DISCHARGE OTHER OF ALL CLAIMS, LIABILITIES ARISING FROM ACTIONS OCCURRING BETWEEN OCT 2017 & AGREEMENT DATE; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY BAD DADDY’S ADJUSTED SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 0.7%; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – STETSON AND JOBSON TO AMEND SCHEDULE 13D/A FILING TO PROVIDE THEY NO LONGER INTEND TO VOTE FOR CHANGE IN BOARD COMPOSITION; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Will Nominate 5 New Directors With the Support of Delta Partners and REIT Redux; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WILL REDUCE NUMBER OF ITS DIRECTORS FROM SEVEN TO FIVE PRIOR TO 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 312,492 shares. Tig Advisors Lc invested in 2.65% or 598,756 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability reported 885,199 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% or 93,200 shares. 320,653 were accumulated by Twin Inc. Pentwater Cap Management Lp invested in 0.86% or 780,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 2,143 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 60,782 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 10,037 shares. 9,000 were accumulated by Kellner Cap Limited Liability Company. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability reported 1.22% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Strs Ohio owns 4,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.05% stake. Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Venezuelans in Argentina get sense of deja vu as crisis builds – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “South Sudan parties agree to form interim government by Nov. 12 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Apple TV+’s Price Is So Low – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trump’s Middle East envoy Greenblatt to resign after plan released – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,000 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lovesac Company by 68,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Telaria Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold GTIM shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.52 million shares or 20.62% less from 1.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 804 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 4,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 110,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 25,096 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Vanguard Grp reported 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 0% invested in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 22,279 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Moreover, Manatuck Hill Limited Liability has 0.39% invested in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 474,965 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 22,512 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 133 shares. 46,673 are held by Blackrock Inc. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 8,452 shares.