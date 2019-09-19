Manatuck Hill Partners Cut Holding in Primo Wtr (PRMW) by $1.13 Million; Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lifted Holding by $1.07 Million

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 94,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, down from 394,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 10,567 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) by 103.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 59,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 116,911 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 57,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 227,654 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canyon Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.26% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 478 shares. Glendon Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). The Korea-based Korea has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Fmr Lc stated it has 39,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.32% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 116,911 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.13 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 297,345 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 622,230 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 443,228 shares. British Columbia Inv Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Macquarie Gru has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Northern Corporation has 1.43 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nwi LP has 0.68% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 451,974 shares.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 99,008 shares to 12,096 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 63,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,238 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New by 65,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49 million for 23.16 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Mills David J bought $11,500. 1,500 Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares with value of $17,171 were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A. $11,095 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. Cates Susan E. bought $61,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.