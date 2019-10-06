Manatuck Hill Partners Boosted Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Holding by $1.53 Million; Blume Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Comcast (CMCSA) by $408,450 as Stock Value Declined

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 9,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 199,144 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42M, down from 208,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 25/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox regarding offer announcement made by Comcast Corporation for Sky Plc; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 75.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 255,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 593,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 338,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 400,815 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $214.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 94,142 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 42,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,800 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 07/13: (SPWR) (BOOT) (FIVN) Higher; (CFMS) (PS) (QCOM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rubicon Project Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:RUBI – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rubicon Project Has Turned The Corner And Is Now Well Positioned As A Leading Marketplace – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2018. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rubicon Project adopts Trade Desk’s unified ID – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rubicon Project Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.71 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 100,633 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability. North Management invested in 19,455 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Milestone Inc stated it has 6,328 shares. Pnc Fincl Group has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has invested 5.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York, New York-based fund reported 7,592 shares. Logan Mgmt holds 132,216 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. First Bankshares invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 15,966 were accumulated by Montgomery Inv Mgmt. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.9% or 402,919 shares. Trustco Comml Bank Corporation N Y invested in 10,540 shares. Zweig invested 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ingalls Snyder Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks holds 17,512 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 33,356 shares to 177,421 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).