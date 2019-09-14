Managed Asset Portfolios Upped Nokia (NOK) Holding by $1.88 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Ally Financial Has Cut Its Position

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 376,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15 million, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 8.86 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 30/05/2018 – Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA – BOARD ESTABLISHED A TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE PRIMARILY AS AN ADVISORY FORUM AND FOR PURPOSE OF REVIEWING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY STRATEGIES; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Net Loss EUR351M; 13/03/2018 – Solidium: Says Nokia Buy Strengthens and Stabilizes Domestic Ownership in Nationally Very Important Co; 15/05/2018 – Nokia appoints Sri Reddy as co-president of IP/Optical Networks (ION) business group and as member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 21/03/2018 – Northern lights Nokia and Ericsson’s […]; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA: LICENSING OPS OF NOKIA TECHNOLOGIES NOT AFFECTED; 12/04/2018 – Nokia and Telia conduct Industry 4.0 trial in Finland leveraging low-latency and high-bandwidth of 5G technology

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 12,177 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 229,231 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Spinnaker holds 1.11% or 79,297 shares in its portfolio. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capital Counsel Limited Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 445,252 shares. Accredited Invsts, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,515 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corp invested 1.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.69M are held by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Cypress Cap Management Limited Co (Wy) holds 0.7% or 4,197 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M owns 329,019 shares. Butensky Cohen Security reported 17,744 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Palladium Prtn Ltd Company holds 1.97% or 204,121 shares. Ht Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15,143 shares. Cidel Asset Management accumulated 48,871 shares.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $581.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.