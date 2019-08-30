Managed Asset Portfolios Trimmed Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Position; Sun Life Financial Boosted Ford Motor Co (F) Stake By $493,736

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Ford Motor Co (F) stake by 35.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc acquired 61,717 shares as Ford Motor Co (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 233,883 shares with $2.05 million value, up from 172,166 last quarter. Ford Motor Co now has $36.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 422,648 shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler, Ford’s March Deliveries Trounce Analyst Estimates; 01/05/2018 – FORD’S U.S. SALES CHIEF MARK LANEVE SAID ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 01/05/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Ford, Fiat Chrysler Report April U.S. Auto Sales; 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 08/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT FLOORPLAN MASTER OWNER TRUST A; 23/05/2018 – Delaware Ford Dealer Launches Tech Start up 20 Group Dealer Trades; 16/05/2018 – Ford says F-150 truck production will restart Friday following fire at supplier; 27/03/2018 – REFILE-INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) stake by 9.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 115,090 shares as Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS)’s stock rose 56.21%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 1.14M shares with $17.77 million value, down from 1.25M last quarter. Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio now has $2.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 32,593 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 5,814 shares to 16,851 valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 31,780 shares and now owns 59,538 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg invested in 0.14% or 3.26 million shares. Assetmark reported 65,265 shares. Klingenstein Fields Company Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 10,416 shares. Roundview Lc reported 115,124 shares. Morgan Stanley has 17.11 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California-based Franklin has invested 0.37% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Alphamark Lc holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 19.21M shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company owns 0.46% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 240,401 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 6.88M shares. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Stock Yards Retail Bank Company owns 62,534 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Company Tn invested in 0% or 1,349 shares. Stephens Ar reported 124,249 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. 10,000 shares valued at $95,950 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Monday, July 29. 840,962 shares valued at $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

Among 4 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.25’s average target is 22.55% above currents $9.18 stock price. Ford Motor had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of F in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, May 6. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by UBS.

Among 5 analysts covering Kratos Defense (NASDAQ:KTOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kratos Defense has $26 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.83’s average target is 4.20% above currents $19.99 stock price. Kratos Defense had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy”. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Noble Financial maintained Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) rating on Friday, March 1. Noble Financial has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of KTOS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,525 shares to 172,515 valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) stake by 35,117 shares and now owns 1.51M shares. Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) was raised too.