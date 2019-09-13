Managed Asset Portfolios Trimmed Its Synaptics (SYNA) Stake by $1.51 Million; Rbs Partners LP Holding in Autonation (AN) Trimmed by $3.56 Million

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 86,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.89 million, down from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 75,814 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 52,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 287,352 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37 million, down from 339,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 51,762 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford’s electrifying truck plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoNation strikes deal with former CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 12,154 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 15,111 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.24% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 769,277 shares. Alphaone Inv Service Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 4,100 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 2,490 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 62,539 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 5,965 shares. Raymond James owns 57,140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Menta Capital Llc holds 0.25% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Huntington Bank & Trust has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Pnc Svcs Inc holds 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 11,578 shares. Natixis holds 8,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 4.37 million shares.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.66M for 11.35 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $441.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 56,100 shares to 178,775 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 14,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 61.36% or $0.54 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SYNA’s profit will be $11.19M for 28.33 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Synaptics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synaptics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mizuho downgrades Synaptics after CEO exit – seekingalpha.com” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GWRE, OSTK, SYNA – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.