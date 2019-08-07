Managed Asset Portfolios Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.25 Million; Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Value Declined While Huntington National Bank Has Raised Holding

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04 million, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 5,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 262,526 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.99 million, up from 256,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 4.17 million shares traded or 20.90% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources’ Q2 production, revenues rise despite weaker pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger names new CEO and a new chairman – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cim Inv Mangement invested in 0.26% or 7,089 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas stated it has 126,350 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Highland Mngmt Lp holds 26,500 shares. Markston Interest Limited Com owns 25,118 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Harvey Capital Management Inc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Scotia Capital owns 32,907 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.14% or 170,313 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mngmt accumulated 4,835 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amer National Tx accumulated 0.44% or 87,250 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 13 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 116,624 shares. Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 17.16M shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21,375 shares to 96,125 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Tr/J (Prn) (AMLP) by 137,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,657 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday’s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Earnings: The Cloud Will Deliver – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Inc Tx stated it has 2.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel reported 4.28% stake. At National Bank owns 21,769 shares. Shayne & Limited Liability Company reported 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lynch Associates In has 155,107 shares for 6.07% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability owns 109,573 shares. Assetmark holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 324,533 shares. Nwq Inv Mngmt Com Limited Com holds 124,121 shares. Sandler Cap Management invested in 2.02% or 220,479 shares. Karp Mngmt reported 24,223 shares stake. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 642,475 shares. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 596,693 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 7.56% or 388,000 shares. Ami Invest Management has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 1.43% or 77.99M shares in its portfolio.