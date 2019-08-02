Managed Asset Portfolios Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.25 Million as Market Value Rose; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Trimmed Visa Com Cl A (V) Position by $544,741 as Shares Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $175.85. About 2.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $136.03. About 10.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, North Star Investment Management has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,370 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 1.55% or 53,481 shares in its portfolio. 7,000 were reported by Horseman Mngmt. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability invested 5.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 1.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 527,600 shares. Bokf Na reported 122,754 shares stake. 56,542 were reported by Strategic Financial Services Inc. Texas-based Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Smithfield Tru invested in 13,270 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.40M shares. 13,882 were reported by Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Navellier And Assoc holds 34,673 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Lipe And Dalton has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Woodstock stated it has 0.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT) by 3,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 38,248 shares to 483,316 shares, valued at $21.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 69,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Capital Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,200 shares. Cadence Mgmt Llc accumulated 60,902 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.28% or 268,209 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Lc stated it has 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag A Assocs has 182,353 shares. The Texas-based Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Vermont-based Maple Cap Mgmt has invested 5.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 278,770 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Benedict Advsr holds 4.36% or 85,240 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 208,622 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc stated it has 37,320 shares. Hudock Cap Group Lc invested in 0.42% or 9,760 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 2.99M shares. Blackrock Inc has 498.90 million shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability stated it has 0.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).