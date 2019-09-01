Managed Asset Portfolios Stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Lapides Asset Management Maintains Stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE)

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 21,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 106,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $791.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 616,437 shares traded or 32.09% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 115,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 1.29M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Receives $7.7 Million in C5ISR System Program Awards – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kratos Receives $31.8M Drone Contract Award From US Air Force – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, July 31st – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kratos Awarded $5.7 Million Contract from PSN for Unified Monitoring Solution for Region’s First Very High Throughput Satellite – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Becomes Oversold (KTOS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Lc invested in 21,706 shares. Invesco invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Garnet Equity Cap Hldgs holds 13.54% or 738,757 shares. Washington Tru State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 800 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Co (Wy) reported 500 shares stake. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 614,368 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.61% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 883,840 shares. 1.11M are held by Geode Cap Mngmt. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 1.08M shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 25,157 shares. First Manhattan owns 3,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 53,250 shares to 339,374 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 122,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Northern stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 13,521 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 3,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 24,821 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated holds 4.31M shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 201,571 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 6.09 million shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 24,583 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc reported 52,100 shares.