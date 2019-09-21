Managed Asset Portfolios Raised Stake in Novartis Ag (NVS); Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding Held by Warren Averett Asset Management Llc

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 283,454 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.88 million, up from 273,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 1.88M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Novartis draws attention of Swiss prosecutors over Michael Cohen deal; 09/04/2018 – Novartis/gene therapy: corporate DNA; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell Stake in Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture to GSK for $13.0 Bln; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q REV. 1.25B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT GOOD AT SUSTAINABLY MANAGING BROAD DIVERSIFICATION AND INTEGRATING NON-INNOVATIVE MEDICINE ACQUISITIONS, CITING ALCON AND SOME GENERICS INTEGRATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Senate Democrats are questioning AT&T and Novartis over payments made to President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tafinlar + Mekinist is for BRAF V600-Mutant Melanoma; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS APPOINTS JOHN TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MONETISING VALUE OF JV STAKE HAS REDUCED DIVERSITY BUT INCREASED CASH BALANCES, AND LEFT UNCERTAINTY OVER USE OF PROCEEDS; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: President Novartis Operations Andre Wyss to Leave Company

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 470.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 15,670 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 511.42% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,000 shares to 9,365 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,840 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advsrs reported 1,984 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 547,818 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 252,498 shares. Citigroup reported 227,472 shares. South State holds 0.03% or 2,340 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.25% or 21,069 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Montag A Associate reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Chevy Chase Trust Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Mufg Americas Corp holds 323 shares. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 3,130 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 152,734 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.3% or 15,670 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication reported 0% stake. Maple Capital Inc invested 0.15% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,278 activity.

