Managed Asset Portfolios Maintains Position in Micron Technology (MU); Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Has Boosted Position

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 16,526 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 17.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 03/04/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Changing Home Buyer Behaviors; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: ALTISOURCE $414M TLB FOR REFINANCE; MEETING MARCH 14; 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 30/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS – PROCEEDS FROM NEW TERM LOAN B, CASH ON HAND FOR REFINANCING EXISTING TERM LOAN B DUE DEC 2020, PAY FEES, EXPENSES; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Rev $197.4M; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’; 23/05/2018 – Trelix Now Provides End-to-End Mortgage Fulfillment with the Addition of its Closing Services Solution; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 26,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 373,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43 million, up from 346,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 10.57M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Connable Office has 60,237 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Ws Lllp, a Florida-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Nomura invested 0.35% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 55,000 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Macquarie Ltd reported 2.58 million shares stake. Dupont invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Zeke Ltd Llc holds 39,181 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.2% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 132,381 are held by Piedmont Advsrs. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Churchill Management Corporation has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Atria Limited Liability Company reported 17,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cqs Cayman LP stated it has 195,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab has 162,989 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc holds 1.36M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 29,173 shares. 2,073 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And Company. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 4,604 shares. National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 5,135 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 19,600 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 36,838 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Company invested in 8,890 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0% or 13,847 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 15,360 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 324,752 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS).

