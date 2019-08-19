Managed Asset Portfolios Lowered Stake in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) as Valuation Rose; Heartland Advisors Upped Its Bunge Limited (BG) Holding

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 28,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 85,918 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 57,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 426,238 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 29/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 1.07 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS) by 66,068 shares to 830,199 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 77,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,102 shares, and cut its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M. 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv owns 38,408 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0% or 18,937 shares. Alpine Glob Management Limited Liability owns 25,000 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 706,061 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 13,313 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gsa Capital Llp reported 0.03% stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 940 shares stake. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.01% or 900 shares. 10 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lumina Fund Management Limited Co accumulated 0.26% or 8,500 shares. Kepos Cap LP has 0.48% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 121,837 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0% or 262 shares. 55,000 are held by Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 122,101 shares to 910,976 shares, valued at $16.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 100,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 23,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 211,226 are held by Barclays Pcl. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 3,616 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has invested 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Rothschild & Asset Us owns 1.10 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 66,811 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 73,900 shares. Cannell Peter B And owns 1.06M shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 0% or 272 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 57 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,174 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 3,222 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 159 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

