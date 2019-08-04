Managed Asset Portfolios Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Position in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Trimmed as Shares Declined

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 4,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 5,670 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 10,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $244.75. About 537,712 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 03/04/2018 – The Week (IN): Domino’s pizza’s parent firm pulled up for not passing on GST benefits to customers; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Domino’s Hotspots®: Now Open for Customer Suggestions; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA SAYS AS OF MARCH 25, TOTAL REMAINING AUTHORIZED AMOUNT FOR SHARE REPURCHASES WAS ABOUT $648.9 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 29.70 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 39 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Management Ltd. Hoplite Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 59,382 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 899 shares. Capital Fund stated it has 46,281 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 1,038 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 4,758 shares. 21,824 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Tudor Et Al owns 0.04% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 3,997 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.13% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Asset stated it has 2,588 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Washington Bancorporation owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 90,811 shares to 636,185 shares, valued at $24.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 1.29 million shares. First State Bank Of Omaha has invested 3.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Artemis Inv Llp reported 1.58M shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Excalibur Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,152 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Ltd has 0.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 358,410 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance accumulated 1.78% or 334,023 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 78,485 shares or 1.61% of the stock. First Commonwealth Pa holds 1.6% or 21,681 shares in its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 2.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Tru reported 8.00M shares. Selway Asset Management owns 38,880 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 8,051 shares. 4,881 are held by Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company invested in 161,304 shares or 3.09% of the stock. Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 2.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.