Managed Asset Portfolios Lowered Its Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding by $335,205; Hirtle Callaghan & Co Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 420,423 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 432,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.26 million shares traded or 36.91% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 98,094 shares. Fagan invested in 0.34% or 29,370 shares. Headinvest Lc stated it has 9,000 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 91 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Macquarie Group reported 13,939 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 24,475 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 402,695 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0.09% or 119,421 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 15,000 shares. Cipher Capital Lp accumulated 50,701 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Inc accumulated 0.05% or 438,762 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Jane Street Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 118,253 shares.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,505 shares to 270,256 shares, valued at $21.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 53,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Orange (NYSE:ORAN).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 4,250 shares. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.