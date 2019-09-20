Managed Asset Portfolios Lowered Holding in Synaptics (SYNA) by $1.51 Million as Market Value Declined; Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Holding

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 52,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 287,352 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37M, down from 339,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 471,552 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (KNOP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% . The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.27M, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Knot Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $617.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 59,594 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 30/05/2018 – DUTCH FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS KLAAS KNOT RE-APPOINTED FOR 7 YRS; 29/03/2018 – ECB’s Knot Urges QE End to Help Wean World Economy Off Stimulus; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SEES SOME CLOUDS ON HORIZON FOR EURO AREA IN MEDIUM TERM; 18/03/2018 – RPT-ECB’S KNOT SAYS INFLATION OUTLOOK HAS BEEN QUITE STABLE OVER SEVERAL QUARTERS; 29/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS UNWINDING EXTRAORDINARY STIMULUS COULD TAKE A DECADE; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS RECENT EURO APPRECIATION NOT A BIG CONCERN, MOSTLY DUE TO EURO ZONE’S STRONG ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE; 18/03/2018 – RPT-ECB’S KNOT SAYS MEDIUM TERM ORIENTATION OF ECB POLICY SHOULD TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THAT ECONOMIC SHOCK WAS SO DEEP; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NEW ECB FORWARD GUIDANCE SHOULD FOCUS ON INTEREST RATES, APPROPRIATE TO START DISCUSSION ON NEW GUIDANCE NOW; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS IMPLEMENTATION OF BASEL III IS `KEY’ FOR GLOBAL BANKS; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-In sweet spot, ECB risks normalising policy too slowly: Knot

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 296,500 shares to 9.16 million shares, valued at $191.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 448,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.91M shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP).

Analysts await Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 61.36% or $0.54 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SYNA’s profit will be $11.20M for 27.89 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Synaptics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% EPS growth.

