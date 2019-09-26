Managed Asset Portfolios Lowered By $619,058 Its Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) Stake; R F Industries LTD Has 0.53 Sentiment

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) stake by 2.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 32,582 shares as Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN)’s stock declined 2.31%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 1.47 million shares with $28.87 million value, down from 1.51 million last quarter. Wendy’s Company (The) now has $4.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 24/04/2018 – Wendy’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Plans Smaller Building Design Options for Franchisees; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Florida Farmworkers and Supporters to March in “Time’s up Wendy’s March” to Demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food; 17/05/2018 – Nelson Peltz’s Trian Continues to be Wendy’s Largest Stockholder With Beneficial Ownership of 47.7M Shrs; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program; 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S ANNOUNCED 2020 GOAL OF OPENING OVER 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – Dinner Decision Made Easy: Support Children In Foster Care With Wendy’s; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes 10 Employees for Giving Back to Their Local Communities

R F Industries LTD (RFIL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.40, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 9 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 17 sold and trimmed stakes in R F Industries LTD. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 2.95 million shares, up from 2.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding R F Industries LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 10 Increased: 3 New Position: 6.

More notable recent RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RF Industries Sets Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Call for Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 4:30 PM EDT – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RF Industries slips 9% post Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RF Industries Reports Sales Growth of 31% Year-Over-Year in Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) CEO Rob Dawson on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.62 million. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, makes, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. It has a 20 P/E ratio. The Company’s Cables Unlimited division makes and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 6,814 shares traded. RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) has declined 14.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RFIL News: 13/03/2018 – RF Industries Sees ‘Significant Growth’ in Net Sales for 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ RF Industries Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RFIL); 13/03/2018 – RF INDUSTRIES LTD – QTRLY NET SALES $10.3 MLN VS $6.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 09/03/2018 RF Industries Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries’ First Quarter Sales Jump 56%; Net Income Exceeds Entire Fiscal 2017 Results; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries 1Q EPS 5c; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — RF Industries, Ltd./

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in RF Industries, Ltd. for 116,317 shares. Navellier & Associates Inc owns 51,878 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 52,878 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 242,998 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold WEN shares while 74 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 163.98 million shares or 1.38% less from 166.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 78,044 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 367,622 shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 788 shares. 81,998 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Catalyst Capital Limited Com stated it has 140,900 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). North Star Invest holds 0.26% or 116,536 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 18,000 shares. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 12,100 shares. Stifel reported 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 237,058 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.01% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 1,025 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Lc reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wendy’s (WEN) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wendy’s: Wait For Breakfast To Play Out – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wendy’s: Take The Money And Run – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wendy’s to go national with breakfast – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wendy’s Stock Has Made Its Run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.