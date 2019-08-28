Managed Asset Portfolios Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Visa (V) Shorts Lowered By 8.83%

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 4.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc acquired 11,505 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 270,256 shares with $21.84 million value, up from 258,751 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $286.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 1.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) had a decrease of 8.83% in short interest. V’s SI was 27.98 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.83% from 30.69M shares previously. With 6.93M avg volume, 4 days are for Visa Inc (NYSE:V)’s short sellers to cover V’s short positions. The SI to Visa Inc’s float is 1.6%. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $177.41. About 784,479 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 25.72% above currents $67.61 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $79 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Friday, August 23 report.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil’s Aggressive Growth Strategy Needs Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,640 shares. Beech Hill Advisors owns 2,700 shares. Stellar Capital Ltd Co reported 1.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,833 shares. First Personal Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,248 shares. Sterneck Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,141 shares. 572,537 were reported by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. 32,651 are held by Oakworth Capital. 80,950 are held by Bainco Int Investors. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca holds 13,431 shares. Texas Capital Bank Incorporated Tx invested in 4,964 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 112,248 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.76% or 46,420 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Group holds 1.19% or 14.71M shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp owns 33,755 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $397.47 billion. The firm facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It has a 34.06 P/E ratio. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

More recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 6.29% above currents $177.41 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. Jefferies reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $21000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Stephens maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Monday, March 11. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $157 target. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush.