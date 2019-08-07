Managed Asset Portfolios Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Prudential Financial Holds Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG)

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 4,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 172,515 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12M, up from 167,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 32,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.92 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 4.93M shares traded or 18.24% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & holds 3.35 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Company owns 28,630 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest owns 25,993 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Doliver Limited Partnership owns 9,062 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers has invested 0.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Mcrae Capital Mgmt Inc has 1.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,120 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 32,124 shares. Moreover, Private Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,364 shares. Markston Interest reported 45,283 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cetera Advisors has 75,471 shares. 64,969 are owned by Ameritas Inc. Arvest Comml Bank Division invested in 1.54% or 159,679 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prns Group Inc Llc reported 2.38 million shares. Hightower Advsr holds 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 214,383 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 752,247 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 162,554 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 25,908 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 11,652 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 338,769 shares. 105,285 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 10,530 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.39% or 980,820 shares. Dupont holds 0.16% or 211,342 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 746,273 shares. Asset One Co owns 330,337 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,066 shares.