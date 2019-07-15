Managed Asset Portfolios Increases Holding in Wendys Co (WEN); Rex Capital Advisors Stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Trimmed by $425,000 as Valuation Rose

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 1.09M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 35,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 899,975 shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.69% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q Rev $380.6M; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES 1% NET NEW UNIT GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 26/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with the CEO of The Wendy’s Company to talk social media strategy and technology; 07/03/2018 Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q EPS 8c; 20/04/2018 – California Today: California Today: Shabbat at a Wendy’s in Palm Desert

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.66 million for 40.67 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

