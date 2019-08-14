Managed Asset Portfolios Increased Stake in Tetra Tech New (TTEK); Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Trust Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $447,741 as Stock Value Rose

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 15,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 445,841 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.57M, up from 430,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.16. About 253,635 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500.

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 32.01 million shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv holds 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 12,000 shares. Amer Intll Gru holds 41,863 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 85,174 shares. Stanley reported 14,963 shares. Philadelphia Tru invested in 0.84% or 159,039 shares. 12,605 are owned by Sfe Investment Counsel. Us National Bank De invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 40,742 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 18,203 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 150,636 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 2,478 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 219,465 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc holds 503,850 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 17,288 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.14% or 291,204 shares in its portfolio.

