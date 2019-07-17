Managed Asset Portfolios Increased Its Orange (ORAN) Stake; Shorts at Texas Instruments (TXN) Lowered By 7.57%

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Orange (ORAN) stake by 9.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc acquired 100,371 shares as Orange (ORAN)’s stock rose 1.81%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 1.16 million shares with $18.98M value, up from 1.06 million last quarter. Orange now has $39.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 213,423 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 15.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 15/05/2018 – FIRE AT ORANGE FACILITY IN IVORY COAST APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN A CRIMINAL ACT – TELECOMMUNICATIONS MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – Orange: Mr. De Leusse to Join Executive Committee; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Orange Beach, Al’s Golt And Issuer Ratings To Aa1; 02/05/2018 – Dr. Helmut Reisinger Named CEO of Orange Business Services; 08/03/2018 – FRANCE’S GROUPE TF1 AND ORANGE SIGN A NEW DISTRIBUTION DEAL; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 20/04/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM SA OBEL.BR : DEGROOF PETERCAM RAISES TO ADD FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – Data, mobile money main revenue drivers for Orange in Africa; 06/04/2018 – Orange in deal to beam satellite broadband to Europe; 11/03/2018 – Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Orange Business Services Partner to Provide Students with Internships and Research Opportuniti

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) had a decrease of 7.57% in short interest. TXN’s SI was 17.96M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.57% from 19.43 million shares previously. With 5.72 million avg volume, 3 days are for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s short sellers to cover TXN’s short positions. The SI to Texas Instruments Incorporated’s float is 1.9%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.71. About 1.45M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT

More notable recent Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Orange names new leadership in Business Services – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Companies Paying High Yields – GuruFocus.com” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BT starts early talks over sale of Spanish business – Telegraph – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Orange offers to compensate victims in trial over workers’ suicides – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “French judges to rule on Tuesday in Orange CEO fraud trial – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2.87 million shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo reported 286,480 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Sadoff Investment Llc holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 375,521 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability owns 3.58 million shares. Sweden-based Nordea Mngmt Ab has invested 0.56% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Washington Trust Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Clark Cap Grp Inc Incorporated Inc owns 175,170 shares. Proshare Advsr reported 780,670 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il reported 5,472 shares. Cwm Limited Co stated it has 7,559 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,322 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited has 0.05% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,592 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability reported 0.09% stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 30. Deutsche Bank maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $110.51 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 21.37 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. The insider BLINN MARK A sold $683,813. PATSLEY PAMELA H sold 7,000 shares worth $743,400. Flessner Kyle M had sold 9,270 shares worth $936,455 on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $929,627 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H. The insider Ilan Haviv sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34 million. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold 6,953 shares worth $702,392. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Barker Ellen sold $145,203.