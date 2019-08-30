Managed Asset Portfolios Increased Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake; Northeast Investment Management Decreased Bristol (BMY) Holding

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 2.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc acquired 9,365 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 401,641 shares with $14.92 million value, up from 392,276 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 78,819 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity

Northeast Investment Management decreased Bristol (BMY) stake by 41.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management analyzed 64,345 shares as Bristol (BMY)'s stock declined 4.66%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 91,783 shares with $4.38 million value, down from 156,128 last quarter. Bristol now has $79.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 180,288 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J also bought $232,736 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64’s average target is 7.54% above currents $40.58 stock price. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 24. DA Davidson maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24.

Among 4 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 15.04% above currents $48.46 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. UBS maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5100 target. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.54 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.