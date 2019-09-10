Managed Asset Portfolios Holds Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Ntv Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.21 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 577,685 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.19 million, up from 567,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 6.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $213.66. About 8.37M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glenmede Trust Com Na accumulated 1.87 million shares or 1.61% of the stock. Motco holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,633 shares. Keating Counselors stated it has 3,426 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 23,963 shares. Moreover, Amer Intl Grp has 1.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.94M shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ellington Management Gru Inc Limited Liability reported 21,100 shares stake. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 217,803 shares. Harvest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mathes has 21,938 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,366 shares. New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj has invested 0.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Harvard Inc has 41.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4,273 were accumulated by Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited accumulated 95,635 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Ny holds 1.63% or 64,843 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Incorporated Md stated it has 46,490 shares. Dodge Cox reported 1.38% stake. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 367,581 shares. Coastline Trust owns 1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 123,843 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel stated it has 25,324 shares. Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca, California-based fund reported 33,270 shares. Pggm reported 4.90M shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Captrust holds 366,252 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 1.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 276,391 shares. At Bancorp invested in 29,054 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moody Savings Bank Division holds 423,915 shares. Colorado-based Centurylink Invest Mgmt has invested 1.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

