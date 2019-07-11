Managed Asset Portfolios Holds Position in Campbell Soup Co (CPB); Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $733,732

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 13,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,688 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 13,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.33M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 90,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 636,185 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, up from 545,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 2.06 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE INC – MORE THAN 99.33% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – PERFORMANCE IN QTR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – HAS INITIATED AN EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR A CHIEF ACCELERATION OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison retires abruptly; 21/05/2018 – Campbell Soup May Be Downgraded by Moody’s Amid CEO Departure; 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Conning Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 33,589 are owned by Eqis Management Incorporated. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 77,123 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.48% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Balyasny Asset holds 455,758 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 43,732 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 70,290 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 24,884 were reported by Fiera Capital. 300 are held by Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc. Eminence Capital Ltd Partnership holds 2.24% or 2.83M shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.35% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 1,233 are owned by Bessemer Gp. 54 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 342,180 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 34,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,955 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.1% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 1.15M shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.04% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Raymond James And Associate reported 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.08% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 157,700 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 14,560 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 0.03% or 8,423 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 48,152 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 96,883 shares stake. Champlain Invest Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.64% or 1.94M shares in its portfolio. 7,621 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc). British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 48,966 shares. Meeder Asset Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 257 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

