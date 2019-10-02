Managed Asset Portfolios Holding in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Has Cut by $4.26 Million as Share Value Rose; Winslow Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Eog Res Com (EOG) as Stock Value Declined

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 193,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 943,296 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.59M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.04% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 1.96M shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 5,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 66,280 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 71,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 3.94 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $441.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,915 shares to 282,171 shares, valued at $21.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 49,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kratos Defense Stock Upgraded: Not Too Late to Catch This Train? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Defense Stocks to Watch in May – The Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After a Strong 2018, Is Kratos Still a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Receives $23 Million Sole Source High Performance Jet Drone Production Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,843 shares. 77,540 were accumulated by Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation. Fmr Ltd Company holds 7.68M shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Company invested in 943,296 shares or 4.89% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.59% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 16,230 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Garnet Equity Cap Inc reported 600,000 shares or 17.88% of all its holdings. Heartland Advsr Inc accumulated 539,399 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 8,064 shares in its portfolio. Axiom Invsts Limited Company De holds 0.06% or 97,065 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 7.16M shares. Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 35,486 shares.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 106.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0.06% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 2,217 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Delaware stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Field And Main Comml Bank stated it has 5,725 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc reported 0.74% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability reported 3,130 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt has 9,798 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 2,813 shares. Private Tru Na stated it has 17,292 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 1.16M shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has 82,195 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 228,714 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.18% or 1.02 million shares. Horizon Investments Ltd reported 2,877 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.