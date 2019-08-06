Managed Asset Portfolios Holding In Ebay (EBAY) Was Has Lifted; Harvest Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holding by $861,042; Valuation Rose

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 401,641 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92 million, up from 392,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 2.16 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $231.52. About 938,839 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

