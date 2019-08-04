Managed Asset Portfolios Holding In Ebay (EBAY) Was Has Boosted; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $6.37 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,365 shares as the company's stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 401,641 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92 million, up from 392,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.25 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Ltd invested in 8.64% or 1.28 million shares. Sg Americas Securities holds 182,289 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0.33% or 235,733 shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il owns 5,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 2.22M shares. Fjarde Ap owns 53,088 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 87,147 shares. Whittier Tru Company holds 0% or 132 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 50 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Harvest Lc reported 14.18% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 20 shares. Fiera reported 11,089 shares. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 78,123 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 200 shares. Twin Securities has 24.75% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire" on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga" published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco's Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal" published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 19,102 shares to 42,004 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 40,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,593 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).