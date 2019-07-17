Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holding by $1.41 Million; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Owens Ill (OI) Position by $727,218 as Valuation Declined

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 40,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 632,196 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 1.33M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 453,321 shares. Meridian Counsel Incorporated holds 126,860 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 316,220 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 16,320 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 339,600 are held by South Dakota Invest Council. Private Management Gru Incorporated owns 2.39M shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 679,080 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company accumulated 31,416 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Bernzott Advsr has 3.17% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 1.38M shares. Amer accumulated 306,554 shares. 139,888 were reported by Thornburg Inv Mgmt Incorporated. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Com holds 12,505 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 69,586 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OI’s profit will be $119.54M for 5.51 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 9,000 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 57 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 313,678 shares. James Inv Rech owns 24,505 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl accumulated 7,820 shares. Walthausen And Ltd owns 1.54% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 458,899 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 132,517 shares. Moreover, Millennium Llc has 0.03% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 734,683 shares. Fmr Limited stated it has 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,616 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset has 286,284 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt reported 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 550,225 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com owns 297,113 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt invested in 0.91% or 304,483 shares.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 55.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $41.91M for 16.05 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.45% EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 100,371 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 69,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).