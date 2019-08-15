Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed Position in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) by $1.41 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cognios Capital Has Cut Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $739,440

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 1.22M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 5,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 23,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.27. About 2.02 million shares traded or 24.25% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,843 shares to 55,709 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 69,518 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

