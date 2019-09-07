Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed Nokia (NOK) Stake by $373,400 as Share Value Rose; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 11,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 65,666 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.97 million, down from 77,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 11.91 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 13/03/2018 – Finland boosts influence on Nokia with $1 billion investment; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sanjay Goel President of Global Services; 27/04/2018 – Nokia, Ericsson Show Signs of Life as Chinese Rivals Hit Bumps; 07/05/2018 – Nokia Buys SpaceTime Insight to Expand Its IoT Software Portfolio and Accelerate Vertical Application Devt; 31/05/2018 – Nokia closes the sale of its Digital Health business; 26/04/2018 – Nokia sees weak first half but strong momentum later in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Solidium: Following Nokia Share Buys, Nokia Corresponds to 11% of Solidium’s Equity Investments, Totalling EUR8.4B; 13/03/2018 – Finnish government buys stake in Nokia; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA: LICENSING OPS OF NOKIA TECHNOLOGIES NOT AFFECTED; 12/03/2018 – New cloud-native Nokia Enterprise Session Border Controller delivers unparalleled security and flexibility for enterprise communications

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,525 shares to 172,515 shares, valued at $24.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 100,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $392.41M for 17.89 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares to 113,776 shares, valued at $13.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications by 6,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Management Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,300 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma accumulated 1.45% or 32,751 shares. Lathrop Management accumulated 5.45% or 66,895 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 41,501 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Payden And Rygel holds 700 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,739 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 640,447 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.05% or 3,362 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 17,601 shares. Moreover, First Fincl In has 0.32% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,568 shares. Parsec Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Middleton Inc Ma reported 9,625 shares. Acadian Asset holds 6,175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Viking Global Limited Partnership has invested 1.8% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Fiera Cap Corp has 0.12% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 115,134 shares.