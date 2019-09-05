Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed Nokia (NOK) Position; Sq Advisors Lowered Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake By $85.54 Million

Sq Advisors Llc decreased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 51.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Sq Advisors Llc holds 390,263 shares with $79.77 million value, down from 809,554 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $9.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $258.3. About 21,601 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 2.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock rose 3.64%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 2.85M shares with $16.28M value, down from 2.92 million last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $27.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.98. About 2.21M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – NOKIA SEES DEAL TO CLOSE IN LATE 2Q ’18; 13/03/2018 – Finland boosts influence on Nokia with $1 billion investment; 13/03/2018 – Finnish State Investor Spends $1 Billion Buying 3.3% of Nokia; 31/05/2018 – Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 13/03/2018 – Solidium: Says Nokia Buy Strengthens and Stabilizes Domestic Ownership in Nationally Very Important Co; 11/04/2018 – Nokia and SKT conduct trial of LTE-based video and voice applications to enhance public safety in South Korea; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Efforts to Drive 5G Adoption Expected to Result in EUR100M-EUR200M of Temporary Expenses in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Names Sanjay Goel President of Global Services Unit; 20/04/2018 – Ericsson revival hopes lifted by cost cutting progress; 05/04/2018 – OneIndia: Exclusive: Nokia 8110 4G feature phone to launch in next couple of months

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Sprott Physical Gold & Silve stake by 69,518 shares to 1.42M valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) stake by 90,811 shares and now owns 636,185 shares. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was raised too.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $393.19 million for 17.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67 million for 59.79 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 3.56% above currents $258.3 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”.

