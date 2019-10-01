Managed Asset Portfolios Has Raised Stake in Micron Technology (MU) by $353,134; As Waters (WAT) Market Valuation Declined, Baillie Gifford & Company Has Upped Position by $519,440

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 382,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77 million, up from 373,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $42.05. About 16.54 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Waters (WAT) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 2,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 2.50 million shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $538.83 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Waters for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $223.67. About 142,305 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 48,858 shares. 3,335 were reported by America First Invest Advisors Lc. Kessler Investment Gp Ltd Company has invested 1.71% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 1.53 million shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 30,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 5,653 shares. Moreover, Braun Stacey Assocs Inc has 0.51% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings reported 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). James Inv Research reported 42,988 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 3.58M shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 6.41 million shares. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney Company holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 56,416 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% or 600 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc owns 94,876 shares. Caxton LP has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 2,078 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 8,193 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0% or 2,600 shares. Davy Asset Ltd has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 0.53% stake. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 16,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 7,906 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management invested in 3,235 shares. Ledyard Bank invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 3,926 were reported by Columbia Asset Management.