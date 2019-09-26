Managed Asset Portfolios Has Raised Its Sanofi Adr (SNY) Holding by $2.14 Million; Valuation Declined; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Fundsmith Llp Cut Its Position

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Sanofi Adr (SNY) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 49,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 533,169 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.07M, up from 483,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 4.29M shares traded or 197.84% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi to Transfer Around 100 Employees to Evotec; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi’s Valproate Restricted for Some Women in the UK: Regulator; 15/04/2018 – Advent nears deal to buy Sanofi generics business; 19/04/2018 – Berkeley Lights’ Announces New Agreement With Sanofi for Beacon® OptoFluidic Platform; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.78 BLN RUPEES VS 5.13 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Fundsmith Llp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611.84 million, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 2.65 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Fundsmith Llp, which manages about $2.92B and $19.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 31,251 shares to 323,777 shares, valued at $66.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ao Smith (NYSE:AOS) by 84,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 848,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK).

