Managed Asset Portfolios Has Raised Holding in Teradyne (TER) by $2.64 Million as Stock Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined While Merriman Wealth Management Has Cut by $1.03 Million Its Position

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 6,029 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40 million, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $130.06. About 2.05M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 56,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 178,775 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57M, up from 122,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 476,404 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 36 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability reported 6,748 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc has invested 0.07% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 28,106 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Md Sass Investors Svcs holds 0.39% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 12,006 shares. 198,712 are owned by Mackenzie Corp. 2.53M are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Ltd Liability Com has 6,150 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated holds 1.02 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0.14% or 1.16 million shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited holds 207,304 shares. Synovus Corporation has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 114,626 shares to 136,997 shares, valued at $77.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silver by 199,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.58% or 50,261 shares. Winslow Asset Inc holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 56,289 shares. Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.96% or 15.42 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 1.27% stake. Selway Asset owns 1.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,255 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Llc holds 0.28% or 3,859 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore And Communication reported 26,295 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 6,400 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Spirit Of America Management New York holds 7,802 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pacific Glob Mngmt Company has invested 2.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 21,446 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Co owns 2.69% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 121,616 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak has invested 2.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.