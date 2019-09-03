Managed Asset Portfolios Has Raised Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $518,552; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Value Rose, Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Decreased by $451,612 Its Stake

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 577,685 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.19M, up from 567,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 7.45M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 427,888 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yes, Cisco Systems Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Now the Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vantage Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 206,390 shares. Hexavest holds 1.78 million shares. Cheviot Value Management Llc has 4,881 shares. Trust stated it has 38,925 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 17,958 shares. Gyroscope Capital Gru Inc Limited Liability holds 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 8,555 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 33,191 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 29,565 shares stake. Mcgowan Group Asset Inc reported 0.04% stake. Regions Fincl has invested 0.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Proffitt Goodson Inc accumulated 32,109 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank stated it has 3.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Gamma As has invested 1.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). North Star Investment has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 87 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 736,389 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has 54,660 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 32,997 shares. 15,416 were reported by Lpl Lc. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Jefferies Limited Liability reported 15,770 shares. D E Shaw & Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Jane Street Grp Ltd invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 20,461 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 45,971 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Harris Associates LP invested in 6.01 million shares.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.97 million for 18.82 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.