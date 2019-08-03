Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lowered Nokia (NOK) Stake by $373,400; Stock Value Rose; As G (GIII) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Lowered by $5.27 Million Its Stake

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in G (GIII) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 135,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 340,257 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60M, down from 475,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 608,439 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 17.56 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 15/05/2018 – Nokia Corp: Reddy and Current IP/Optical Networks President Alwan Will Split Responsibilities; 17/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Launches Program to Help Fund Smart Cities in Canada; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Underlying Reasons For Soft Networks Margins Are Temporary, 1Q Not The New Normal, Will Rebound in Coming Quarters; 25/04/2018 – Nokia’s Reported Net Loss Seen Narrowing — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Nokia sees weak first half but strong momentum later in 2018; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO RAJEEV SURI SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Nokia and Orange roll out 4G LTE in Africa; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Soft 1Q in North America, But Excellent Momentum Seen Later This Year; 13/03/2018 – Solidium: Following Nokia Share Buys, Nokia Corresponds to 11% of Solidium’s Equity Investments, Totalling EUR8.4B; 27/03/2018 – HUAWEI SAYS TO PRICE NEW P20 MOBILE PHONE BASIC MODEL AT 649 EURO, P20 PRO MODEL AT 899 EUROS

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.25M for 28.30 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity.

More notable recent G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why G-III Apparel Group Stock Tumbled Today Despite a Strong Earnings Report – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GIII) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why GameStop, Pivotal Software, and G-III Apparel Group Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 21, 2019 : DRI, CAG, WOR, CMC, GIII, ATU, CSIQ – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “G-III Apparel Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 25,192 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 124,615 shares. Numerixs Tech invested in 0.06% or 10,800 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Parametric Portfolio owns 137,854 shares. Piedmont Advsr stated it has 0.02% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 1.37 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has 254,748 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 42,059 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc owns 267 shares. Zpr Investment Mngmt stated it has 12,025 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 531,855 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 17,900 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 447,396 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (NASDAQ:REGN).

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,784 shares to 577,685 shares, valued at $31.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).