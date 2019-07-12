Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.25 Million; Hartford Financial Management Has Raised Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) as Share Price Declined

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 63,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 3.10 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JEDI Masters: Amazon, Microsoft Battle To Build Pentagon’s ‘War Cloud’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sony’s Big Activist Investor Flips Its Prior Thesis Upside Down – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Microsoft Avoid Apple’s and Amazon’s $1 Trillion Trap? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal Insur has 5.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 69,554 shares. Mai Cap has 1.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hourglass Cap Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,107 shares. Koshinski Asset Management accumulated 20,417 shares. Elm Advsrs invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 0.9% or 4.48 million shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 2.2% stake. Archon Partners Ltd Liability reported 116,500 shares. Invest House Llc owns 326,423 shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company stated it has 3.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Rwwm has 8.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kemper Master Retirement Tru holds 71,200 shares. Amer Rech And Mgmt Co accumulated 1.02% or 30,423 shares.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 38,248 shares to 483,316 shares, valued at $21.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 53,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. 5,195 shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W, worth $119,640 on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Limited Liability accumulated 332,930 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mairs And Pwr accumulated 17,458 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 1.07M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2,840 shares. Bp Pcl has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 42,772 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 54,370 were reported by Df Dent & Inc. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 1.74 million shares. Boston Family Office Limited has 113,469 shares. Guardian has invested 0.31% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hightower Ltd Liability Co accumulated 567,868 shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 15,265 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ejf Lc reported 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kellogg Company (K) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Finding Value the Jean-Marie Eveillard Way – GuruFocus.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q1 shows improvement from Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.