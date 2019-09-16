Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lowered Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Market Value Declined; Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Stake Held by Mig Capital Llc

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 15,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 562,407 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.78 million, down from 577,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.37 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. It is down 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80M, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 148,846 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Ridge Management holds 0.14% or 17,668 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Mngmt has 2.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Numerixs Invest holds 67,044 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel has 0.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25,324 shares. Compton Mgmt Ri holds 196,143 shares. 246,337 are owned by Washington Tru Com. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc invested in 613,648 shares. 927,007 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Baystate Wealth Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wendell David Assocs holds 0.55% or 66,815 shares. Thompson Mngmt Inc reported 176,341 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd accumulated 488,853 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Eastern Bancorporation invested in 111,424 shares. Gm Advisory Gp owns 0.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,336 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne invested in 3.78% or 370,220 shares.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $441.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,915 shares to 282,171 shares, valued at $21.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 205,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $96.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.